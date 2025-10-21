Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday morning
Sign up

Trump hosts Republicans for ‘social’ lunch as shutdown drags on

Oct 21, 2025, 5:04am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
John Thune
Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Senate Republicans will dine with President Donald Trump today, a clear sign that the government shutdown isn’t ending on Day 21.

This doesn’t sound like a strategy session by a party fretting about the state of play.

“My sense is it’s social. The Democrats are clear about what it takes to reopen the government, so there’s really nothing for us to discuss ourselves other than to have a nice lunch,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Some invitations might have been lost in the mail: “I don’t think I was on the invite list,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told us on Monday, a few days after Trump criticized him (Paul also opposes the House stopgap funding bill).

Democrats said the GOP-only outing doesn’t augur good things for a bipartisan solution: “I don’t think so, do you?” quipped Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

Burgess Everett
AD