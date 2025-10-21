Tensions rise between White House and energy secretary

The Trump administration’s reshaping of the US energy landscape appears to be going awry — or at least, the department ostensibly charged with leading it is.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright’s relationship with the White House has cooled considerably over the course of the year, driven largely by complaints in the administration over his communication regarding plans to cancel clean-energy grants and his apparent willingness to defend key industries, Politico reported.

The outlet said that it was unlikely that Wright would lose his job, but the tensions come with his department also seemingly grappling with staff turnover: Wright fired his undersecretary, that official’s chief of staff, and the head of a division tied to clean energy; a new acting undersecretary has been named.