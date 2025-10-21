Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Surging gold prices upend global jewelry industry

Oct 21, 2025, 7:06am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People shopping for gold jewelry in Beijing.
Tingshu Wang/Reuters

The surging price of gold is boosting some developing economies, challenging the US dollar’s hegemony — and changing jewelry designs.

Gold hit a record $4,000 an ounce this month, a 33% increase since March, driven by uncertainty from US trade pressures. It has led to windfalls across emerging markets: South Africa has seen a stock and currency boom, as have other countries with significant reserves or mines. China has a huge bullion stockpile, allowing it to “offer up an alternative to US financial dominance,” Bloomberg reported.

One industry has been particularly affected: Traditionally, gems were the most valuable, but gold’s booming price — and the rise of lab-grown diamonds — has made jewelers rethink the balance, Business of Fashion reported.

Tom Chivers
AD