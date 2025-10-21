Platner puts Democrats through a political stress test

The News
Graham Platner is putting the Democratic Party’s interest in younger, fresher candidates through a serious stress test.
Platner’s posting history on Reddit roiled his Senate campaign last week, just as popular Maine Gov. Janet Mills joined him in the Democratic primary. Reporters combed through years of the Marine veteran turned oyster farmer’s posts that called cops “bastards,” urged women worried about rape to “take responsibility,” and asked why Black customers “don’t tip.”
His political director quit the two-month-old campaign, and the candidate apologized — but now Platner is taking a rare, risky approach by leaning into the controversy. The 41-year-old argued to Semafor that his party shouldn’t make an example of him while trying to court the votes of men who may have also said things they regret.
“How do you expect to win young people?” Platner asked Semafor on Tuesday. “How do you expect to win back men when you go back through somebody’s Reddit history and just pull it all out and say: ‘Oh, my God, this person has no right to ever be in politics?’ Good luck with that. Good luck winning over those demographics.”
Platner’s highest-profile supporter, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is sticking with him, even as a new controversy emerged in the form of a tattoo that’s been linked to antisemitism. His campaign told Semafor that it had $400,000 in monthly recurring donations, with no decline since CNN reported the first Reddit story.
But even some of his supporters acknowledge that Platner’s online posting should not be the model for Democrats’ future.
Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., told Semafor on Tuesday he still supports Platner, though he also warned potential future candidates to not “spend a lot of time on Reddit” and distanced himself from some of Platner’s statements.
“Do I like any of it? Of course not. Do I like what he’s campaigning on and the way he’s connecting to working-class voters? That’s the piece that’s been missing from our party,” Heinrich said.
“The Democratic Party needs to be big enough to accept people who have hard lives, who have made mistakes and have actually owned up to those mistakes. And that’s what he’s done,” said Heinrich, who directed money from his leadership PAC to Platner.
On Monday, Platner began sharing old Reddit posts that he stood by, attempting to draw a more nuanced picture of a “retired s—poster” who didn’t think he’d ever run for office. He’ll hold a town hall outside Portland on Wednesday.
“If we want to put internet comments into the middle of the conversation,” Platner said, “I think it’s only fair that we point out the good ones, too.”
Yet part of that rollout also came back to bite him, in the form of a tattoo that he told the progressive Pod Save America hosts he got while “very inebriated” on leave from the military.
Platner’s team gave the show’s producers a video they expected to become a problem: The future candidate, shirtless, singing at his brother’s wedding reception, revealing the skull inked on his chest.
The tattoo resembles an image linked to Nazism, a connection Platner said he was unaware of; he added that it didn’t raise alarms during his screenings for military service or a security clearance.
“We got wind that in the opposition research, somebody was shopping the idea that I was a secret Nazi with a hidden Nazi tattoo,” Platner said, explaining that he got inked with fellow Marines in Croatia. “I can honestly say that if I was trying to hide it, I’ve not been doing a very good job for the past 18 years.”
His former political director saw it differently, posting on Facebook: “Graham has an anti-Semitic tattoo on his chest. He’s not an idiot, he’s a military history buff. Maybe he didn’t know when he got it, but he got it years ago and he should have had it covered up because he knows damn well what it means.”
Know More
Semafor interviewed 10 Democratic senators this week about their Maine primary. Most of them declined to comment on Platner’s past, expressing unfamiliarity with the details of what’s become one of the hottest political stories in the country.
“Some of these candidates are surprised that things they thought were innocent statements in years gone by came back to haunt them. I don’t know what this gentleman’s done,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
Still, some Democrats clearly see the 77-year-old Mills as a stronger opponent for incumbent GOP Sen. Susan Collins. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has endorsed Mills, who has implicit backing from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer endorsed her on Tuesday, calling her “the best candidate to retire Susan Collins.”
Asked about the viability of Platner’s candidacy, DSCC chief Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said: “It’s up to the voters of Maine to decide.”
“I’m inclined to support Janet Mills, because I know her and I know her record and I think she’d be a really good senator,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
Platner backers say he was struggling with the aftermath of his military service when he wrote the posts and that he’s now being demonized.
“I don’t believe in this politics of personal destruction, especially in our own party,” Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said in a Monday MSNBC interview. He accused Democratic leadership of circulating opposition research on Platner.
Some Republicans believed Platner could be a tougher foe for Collins than Mills. But sensing opportunity, they are going after him in the meantime.
“Most Mainers don’t go around ‘accidentally’ getting Nazi tattoos or calling Maine lobstermen ‘pieces of shit,’ but Graham Platner did,” said NRSC spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. “Blaming those same Mainers for having questions about it sounds a lot more like someone who is sorry they got caught than sorry for the racist, misogynist, communist musings they chose to share.”
Platner’s team includes advisers to past insurgent Democratic candidates who’ve successfully answered for old mistakes. They include Joe Cavallo, a former spokesman for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Morris Katz, an adviser to New York mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani.
Room for Disagreement
Platner told Semafor that he’d called and texted Sanders and Heinrich to warn his early supporters of what was coming. Another Democratic senator, who is neutral in the race, appeared skeptical that Platner’s past would define the primary.
Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego said “everyone has a right to grow and grow out of their stupidity.”
“I wasn’t exactly the ideal candidate back in the day,” added Gallego, a salty former Marine himself.
David and Burgess’ View
Platner’s new primary strategy counts on Democratic voters being more forgiving of unsavory comments than they used to be.
Look at Virginia: Democrats who once climbed over each other to demand Gov. Ralph Northam’s resignation over blackface photos won’t abandon Jay Jones, their nominee for attorney general, over violent text messages he sent in 2022.
Platner also believes Democrats are seen as censorious and unforgiving of offensive language in a way that has not helped their party. By contrast, Vice President JD Vance has frequently stepped out to defend young conservatives amid reports on their racist texts and posts.
Yet voters, and other Republicans, have been less forgiving than Vance. Senate Republicans are tanking one of President Donald Trump’s nominees, Paul Ingrassia, for racist and offensive text messages.
Democrats live in the shadow of the nearly decade-old “Access Hollywood” tape, which showcased Trump’s ability to win after he said something that many in his party couldn’t defend.
What if Trump is the only candidate who can pull that off?
Notable
- The DNC chair said on CNN that Platner’s posts aren’t disqualifying.
- Mills is wrestling with which of Trump’s tax breaks to implement in Maine, according to WCSH.