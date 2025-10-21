Events Email Briefings
OpenAI launches new chatbot-powered browser

Oct 21, 2025, 6:41pm EDT
ChatGPT Atlas splash page
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled a web browser powered by its chatbot, upping the stakes in the startup’s competition with Google.

The release of ChatGPT Atlas builds on OpenAI’s efforts to bring more “agentic” AI to users, through bots that can accomplish tasks on your behalf.

The AI browser wars are heating up: Search-based AI startup Perplexity rolled out its Comet assistant this summer, and Google is adding more AI features to Chrome.

The new venture underscores OpenAI’s ever-widening ambitions. The company has been on a dealmaking spree with some of the biggest tech players this year, “essentially making it too big to fail,” The Wall Street Journal wrote.

