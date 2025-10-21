Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Netherlands to deport migrants to Uganda

Oct 21, 2025, 6:58am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US President Donald Trump and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.
Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/Reuters

The Netherlands will deport dozens of so-called third-country migrants to Uganda from next year.

Several other countries have already attempted similar moves: The US sent 13 foreign criminals to Eswatini and South Sudan in July, and Italy last year sent asylum seekers to Albania. Both Denmark and the UK agreed in 2022 to send migrants to Rwanda, although neither program went ahead.

Rich countries’ migration dilemma is illustrated by a row in Germany: The central bank president argued that immigration helped maintain economic momentum, but large-scale migration is unpopular, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz, under pressure from the hard right, said the country has too many newcomers and that they were making women unsafe. “Just ask your daughters,” he said.

A chart showing irregular migration to the EU by year.
Tom Chivers
AD