NBA hits milestones with coming games in UAE, Australia

Four teams kick off the NBA season today, opening what is likely to be the most international campaign in the league’s nearly 80-year history.

The five most likely winners of the Most Valuable Player award, based on betting odds, are all from outside the US; the two teams seen as the championship favourites — the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets — are helmed by a Canadian guard and a Serbian center, respectively.

This season also marks the beginning of the NBA’s lucrative new broadcast deal, which for the first time includes a streaming giant, Amazon Prime, in part to expand the league’s global reach, while games are being played as far afield as the UAE and Australia.