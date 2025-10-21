Events Email Briefings
NBA hits milestones with coming games in UAE, Australia

Oct 21, 2025, 7:06am EDT
The Oklahoma City Thunder pose for a team photo.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images/File Photo/Reuters

Four teams kick off the NBA season today, opening what is likely to be the most international campaign in the league’s nearly 80-year history.

The five most likely winners of the Most Valuable Player award, based on betting odds, are all from outside the US; the two teams seen as the championship favourites — the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets — are helmed by a Canadian guard and a Serbian center, respectively.

This season also marks the beginning of the NBA’s lucrative new broadcast deal, which for the first time includes a streaming giant, Amazon Prime, in part to expand the league’s global reach, while games are being played as far afield as the UAE and Australia.

A chart showing the share of basketball viewers watching the NBA.
Prashant Rao
