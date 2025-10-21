JD Vance in Israel to bolster Gaza ceasefire

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel in a bid to bolster the fragile Gaza ceasefire.

The US-brokered pact has already been seriously tested, with recent clashes leaving two Israelis and 45 Palestinians dead. Hamas and Israel have agreed to the initial phases of the deal, namely to exchange hostages and prisoners and for Israeli troops to partially retreat, but the next stages are more challenging: Hamas is expected to lay down its arms so an international force can take over security, something the militant group is reluctant to do. It has apparently begun reasserting authority in Gaza, executing members of rival groups. Vance will add to US diplomatic pressure to prevent the clashes escalating.