Japanese markets rise as conservative Takaichi named prime minister

Oct 21, 2025, 6:31pm EDT
Sanae Takaichi
Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters

Japanese stocks climbed on Tuesday after lawmakers elected a new prime minister, with foreign investors betting on Sanae Takaichi’s reflationist ambitions.

A hardline conservative, Takaichi is expected to push for higher spending, tax cuts, and lower interest rates, in line with the philosophy of her mentor, the late Shinzo Abe.

Chart showing the Nikkei 225 index and the yen’s performance vs. the dollar

Foreign investors now see Japan as a way to diversify from Europe and the US, overcoming “the ‘lost decades’ of Japanese stocks,” one analyst said. While markets are cheering “Sanaenomics,” political realities could hinder Takaichi’s spending agenda: Her coalition with a party that favors a smaller government could mean more targeted industry-focused spending, instead of a massive stimulus, ING analysts wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
