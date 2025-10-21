Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Japan stocks surge as Sanae Takaichi named prime minister

Oct 21, 2025, 6:41am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Sanae Takaichi
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Japan’s Parliament elected Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister, with stocks hitting record highs in response to the right-winger’s win.

Takaichi faces a tough in-tray both domestically and internationally: Inflation is above the central bank’s target, while economic growth has cooled amid global trade uncertainty. Topping Takaichi’s foreign to-do list is wooing US President Donald Trump at a Tokyo summit this month.

Though Trump praised Takaichi’s election to lead her party as “tremendous news for the incredible people of Japan,” he has also recently threatened steep tariffs on the country, which relies on the US as its biggest export market.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD