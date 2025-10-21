Events Email Briefings
Brazilian oil giant Petrobras to drill in the Amazon

Oct 21, 2025, 7:05am EDT
Brazil’s state-run Petrobras oil company.
Sergio Moraes/File Photo/Reuters

Brazil’s state-owned oil company won approval to drill near the mouth of the Amazon River, just weeks before the country hosts the COP30 climate summit.

The move granting Petrobras an exploration license has been sharply criticized, including by Brazil’s own environment minister. But other senior officials defended the decision, arguing that Latin America’s biggest economy needs to shore up its energy independence amid global economic uncertainty, and that Brazil should only transition away from fossil fuels as part of wider international efforts.

The plan represents “the future of our energy sovereignty,” Brazil’s energy minister wrote on X.

A chart showing the number of barrels of oil produced daily in Brazil.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD