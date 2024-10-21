Yulia Navalnaya says she will run for Russian president

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said she would run for president of Russia once Vladimir Putin has gone.

Navalny died in an Arctic penal colony in February: US President Joe Biden said there was “no doubt” Putin had him murdered.

Navalnaya, at the launch of her husband’s posthumously released memoir, said she believes there will be a chance to hold free and fair elections in Russia after Putin falls, adding she would stand as a candidate.

Opposition to Putin is dangerous: Navalny survived a poisoning in 2020, while several other notable dissidents have died in suspicious circumstances, both in Russia and worldwide.