Fethullah Gülen, accused of plotting a Turkish coup from the Poconos, dies

A Turkish cleric accused of planning a failed coup to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan died aged 83 in the US.

Fethullah Gülen, the spiritual leader of the Hizmet movement, which promotes a moderate brand of Islam, was blamed for masterminding the putsch in 2016 that saw 250 people killed — an allegation Gülen consistently denied.

Thousands of state workers including officials, bureaucrats, and army leaders were arrested in a government crackdown after the coup.

Gülen, who had been living in the US since 1999, died after being admitted to a hospital in Pennsylvania, according to reports.