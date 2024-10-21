US presidential campaign fundraising hits record highs in days before election

Kamala Harris is soundly beating Donald Trump in fundraising, campaign finance records show, even as the two presidential candidates remain deadlocked in polls ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Trump, who won in 2016 despite being outspent, is likely to rely on big money donors to outside groups supporting his candidacy.

Harris’ campaign raised a record-breaking $1 billion in the three months after announcing her candidacy — the fastest any candidate has raised so much — including $222 million raised in September alone. Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, got $63 million in donations in September, according to records released by the Federal Election Commission Sunday. The margin by which Harris’ campaign outspent Trump last month was nearly identical to the margin by which she out-raised him, according to The New York Times.

The stakes of the election are intensifying campaign finance operations: Billionaire Elon Musk this weekend began awarding $1 million per day to anyone who pledged support to his super political action committee that is campaigning on behalf of Trump, a strategy that some experts believe could be violating electoral laws. The Tesla founder has already given around $75 million to his pro-Trump super PAC.