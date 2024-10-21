Inside the Republican drama over Mitch McConnell’s successor

Even as Republican senators prepare to elect Mitch McConnell’s successor as leader, there’s a debate raging among them over how much power to give the winner.

On one side are conservatives like Utah’s Mike Lee, who wants candidates for GOP leader to endorse diffusing their own authority by requiring high numbers of Republican senators to endorse critical tactical decisions. On the other side of the divide are senators like North Carolina’s Thom Tillis, who says any Republican agreeing to Lee’s demands would lose his vote for leader.

It’s more than a picayune disagreement — Lee and Tillis’ diametrically opposed viewpoints illustrate the stark divisions within the GOP as Republicans careen toward a hotly anticipated election to replace McConnell. The dozen or so conservatives who are tired of feeling sidelined in big decisions want a more prominent seat at the table, and their votes could swing the leadership race between Senate Minority Whip John Thune, former whip John Cornyn and dark horse candidate Rick Scott.

“There’s a significant prize to be won internally. I think a number of members, myself included, will be favorably disposed to support whoever is offering the clearest vision,” Lee told Semafor.

Still, plenty of Republican senators see the leader’s job as requiring unpopular decisions, and they note that some of the changes Lee’s group is pushing would dramatically shift how the GOP operates as the party is — according to most polls -— favored to take back Senate control next month.

Lee laid down a marker to his colleagues earlier this month, proposing that 75% of Senate Republicans must agree before their leader can shut down amendment discussions and that GOP leaders should only whip support for bills that already count majority backing within the party.

In Lee’s view, his group’s requests would increase the next leader’s power by giving his decisions full conference backing and cut back the “concentrated power” in the leader’s office. Tillis was incensed enough by those proposals to fire off his own response to colleagues, warning that Lee’s ideas would handcuff the leader and help Senate Democrats who seek to divide Republicans.

Tillis argued that Republican senators would have evicted McConnell as leader long ago if they disliked the way he used his power.

“Mike [Lee] needs to understand: Unilaterally disarming against an already very powerful leader in Chuck Schumer with conference rules that empower him makes no sense whatsoever. Unless you’re Chuck Schumer,” Tillis told Semafor.

The long-running leadership race will hinge on many other variables: Whether former President Donald Trump wins next month and then backs a candidate; how Thune and Cornyn can separate themselves as more mainstream options; and how many Senate Republicans take office next year.

The Republican leadership election is currently slated for the week of Nov. 11. Lee is not anticipating a successful attempt to delay the election further but is expecting a philosophical debate ahead of it.

“We’re gonna have a longer conversation with the candidates than we normally do, and that’s helpful. Neither I nor anybody I know, we don’t see there being any likelihood of delaying it,” Lee said.

