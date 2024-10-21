Egypt declared malaria-free after century of work to defeat disease

Egypt was declared malaria-free by the World Health Organization, after nearly a century of work to eradicate the disease in the country.

Egypt saw 3 million cases a year in the 1940s, and the Aswan Dam’s development in the 1960s created new bodies of standing water for the mosquitoes to breed in, but by 2001 the disease was “firmly under control,” according to the WHO. “The disease that plagued pharaohs now belongs to [Egypt’s] history,” the WHO’s chief said.

It’s the 44th country to be certified, but the wider battle against malaria goes on: The mosquito-borne disease still kills around 600,000 people a year, the large majority of them children in sub-Saharan Africa.