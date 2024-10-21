Trump holds edge with Arab Americans: poll

Donald Trump holds a razor-thin edge over Kamala Harris among Arab American voters even as they view him as more supportive of Israel’s government, according to a new Arab News/YouGov poll.

Forty-five percent of respondents said they are most likely to vote for Trump, while 43% said they would likely cast ballots for Harris, according to the results shared early with Semafor. Trump’s edge is within the survey’s margin of error. Another 4% said they would vote for Jill Stein, 6% said they were undecided, and 2% declined to say their choice.

The results are similar to a survey released earlier this month by the Arab American Institute, which found Trump with 42% support and Harris with 41% support among Arab Americans.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has posed a challenge for both candidates as they seek to court Arab Americans. The rift over Israel within the Democratic Party has grown more pronounced as the conflict has stretched on; Kamala Harris has walked a careful line between supporting the Biden administration’s ceasefire efforts, asserting Israel’s right to defend itself, and expressing concern about Palestinian casualties. Trump has largely avoided specifics about how he’d approach the war as president, instead asserting that the October 7th attack would not have occurred if he were in office. He has also used “Palestinian” as an insult against Democrats he’s accused of being insufficiently pro-Israel.

Harris is campaigning Monday with Republican former congresswoman Liz Cheney in three battleground states, including Michigan, which boasts a significant Arab-American population.

Trump directly appealed to Arab Americans the same day, warning on Truth Social that the Middle East would “spend the next four decades going up in flames” if Harris is elected.

“Arab Voters are very upset that Comrade Kamala Harris, the Worst Vice President in the History of the United States and a Low IQ individual, is campaigning with ‘dumb as a rock’ War Hawk, Liz Cheney, who, like her father, the man that pushed Bush to ridiculously go to War in the Middle East, also wants to go to War with every Muslim Country known to mankind,” he wrote.