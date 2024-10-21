A Senate October surprise: Republican super PAC jumps into Nebraska

Senate Republicans’ top super PAC is jumping into Nebraska’s closer-than-expected Senate race, according to details first shared with Semafor.

The Senate Leadership Fund plans to spend $3 million in the Cornhusker State over the final two weeks of the election. It’s the latest sign that Republicans are taking Independent candidate Dan Osborn seriously as he mounts a tough challenge to GOP Sen. Deb Fischer — who is lagging behind Donald Trump in Nebraska.

Republicans are not in full-scale panic mode over the seat, but Osborn is plainly making them sweat far more than they anticipated a few months ago. Republicans are favored to take back Senate control next month, but that confidence would evaporate in the event of a shock Fischer loss.

“California and New York Democrats are putting crazy money into Dan Osborn’s campaign,” Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law said in a statement. “They’re not going to succeed, especially as Nebraska voters learn about Osborn’s Democrat ties and Bernie Sanders ideology. We’re just closing the gap a bit.”

The new Republican ad buy will bring Fischer closer to parity with Osborn when it comes to air support; the independent’s bid has already gotten support from several super PACs and has given his supporters a spending advantage. The conservative ESA Fund also launched ads to help Fischer, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee did a coordinated ad buy with the two-term senator.