Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US strikes another vessel in Caribbean

Oct 20, 2025, 6:53am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People attend a protest against U.S. foreign policy on Venezuela.
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The US struck another vessel in the Caribbean as part of its campaign against drug trafficking, stepping up pressure on Latin American nations.

The latest aerial attack — the seventh in a matter of weeks — targeted a Colombian rebel group. It came amid a wider diplomatic row with Colombia in which the White House said it would cut off aid to the country over an alleged failure to curb illegal drug production.

Washington also repatriated two purported traffickers to Colombia and Venezuela after their vessel was hit by US forces in the Caribbean, and over the weekend the US urged its citizens in Trinidad and Tobago to avoid American government facilities in the country in a decision linked to persistent efforts to pressure Caracas.

Prashant Rao
AD