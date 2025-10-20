Saudi eyes permanent spot on top tennis tour

Saudi Arabia’s tennis ambitions are bigger than holding exhibition matches. After hosting the second edition of its Six Kings Slam in Riyadh this weekend — where world No. 2 Jannik Sinner pocketed a record $6 million and a gold-plated racket — the talk off the court is that the kingdom may join the ATP calendar.

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz told Semafor that the prospect of Saudi Arabia landing a permanent stop on the tour is real, and it could be a Masters 1000 event. Several top players including Alex de Minaur and Casper Ruud have previously said they were concerned about the ATP’s already packed schedule.

“It’s gonna be a really important tournament,” he said, adding that he is happy to “see the Saudi fans more often.”

The Riyadh event sold out its 8,000-seat arena in under 30 minutes and was streamed globally on Netflix. Despite being only in its second year, players said the organization and facilities have made progress.

“In one year you make incredible changes,” Sinner said in an interview. The court was bigger and “much better to play on” and the organizers made sure “we had an amazing, relaxed stay here,” Sinner said. Saudi Arabia is “going to be very important for us” and will help players “make the sport as big as we can.”