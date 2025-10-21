GOP considers longer-term spending bill: ‘Time is eroding’

A growing number of Republicans are wondering whether they need to draft a new government spending bill now that the House-passed one would buy them just one month.

Asked if the House should consider returning to Washington to pass a longer funding extension, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said “for sure,” adding: “Every day that passes, we’ve got less time to fund the government.”

“The original [continuing resolution] was to take us to Nov. 21, and that’s only a few weeks away, and this shutdown could last until then,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said, adding that he’d support a year-long CR.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., suggested members could just add “a few weeks.” House Speaker Mike Johnson said “time is eroding quickly” but blamed Democrats for “eating up the clock.” He’ll address his conference on a call at 11:30 am.