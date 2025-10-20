Major Amazon Web Services internet outage affects hundreds of websites, companies

A major outage at Amazon Web Services brought down much of the internet Monday, with major airlines, social media sites, and banks among those affected, as well as Amazon’s own website.

The problem stemmed from “Domain Name System” resolution errors, the “phone book” of the internet that tells devices where to find particular websites, Amazon said.

The collapse raises questions over the wisdom of so many institutions relying on one vendor for critical services, creating a “single point of failure” problem, FxStreet said, though it is cheaper for companies that would otherwise have to invest in their own hardware.

The world’s largest cloud provider was down for several hours, but service had since been restored to most clients, AWS said.