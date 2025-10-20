Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

France hit with credit downgrade, as Italy’s rating bumped up

Oct 20, 2025, 6:55am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Banque de France building in Paris
Abdul Saboor/Reuters

A credit rating agency downgraded French debt, while another upgraded Italy’s, in another sign that Europe’s traditionally strong economies are on a worrying path compared to some of their historically weaker neighbors.

Following a fresh round of political turmoil over a protracted budget crisis in France, S&P said uncertainty over public finances remained high.

Meanwhile, DBRS Morningstar said improvements in Italy’s banking system have made it a safer bet. The change should not be overstated — Italy still has a higher debt-to-GDP ratio than France — but the two are on opposite trajectories. Italy, Greece, Portugal, and Spain have all grown faster than Eurozone giants France and Germany in recent months.

A chart showing GDP growth in select European nations.
Tom Chivers
AD