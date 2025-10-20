France hit with credit downgrade, as Italy’s rating bumped up

A credit rating agency downgraded French debt, while another upgraded Italy’s, in another sign that Europe’s traditionally strong economies are on a worrying path compared to some of their historically weaker neighbors.

Following a fresh round of political turmoil over a protracted budget crisis in France, S&P said uncertainty over public finances remained high.

Meanwhile, DBRS Morningstar said improvements in Italy’s banking system have made it a safer bet. The change should not be overstated — Italy still has a higher debt-to-GDP ratio than France — but the two are on opposite trajectories. Italy, Greece, Portugal, and Spain have all grown faster than Eurozone giants France and Germany in recent months.