China rare earth exports to US fall as Beijing looks for leverage

Oct 20, 2025, 6:35pm EDT
Samarium, a rare earth metal
Benoit Tessier/Reuters

China’s rare earth shipments to the US fell nearly 30% in September — even before Beijing announced its latest export restrictions.

China “knows it holds a key card” in trade talks and shows no sign of backing down, one analyst said, while US President Donald Trump’s eagerness to strike a deal signals that Washington knows how much leverage China has in the critical sector, the Financial Times’ Gideon Rachman argued.

A chart showing different countries’ rare earth production

The US is turning to Australia for help: On Monday, the countries struck an agreement to boost rare earth production and counter China’s dominance. The pact fits a broader pattern of Canberra’s efforts to thwart Beijing’s diplomatic and security-related influence, The Economist wrote.

J.D. Capelouto
