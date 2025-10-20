Bolivia gets centrist leader after years of socialist rule

Bolivia elected a pro-market centrist on Sunday after two decades of socialist rule. Rodrigo Paz wants to strengthen ties with the US and boost foreign investment in mining of its huge mineral wealth.

It’s a major departure for the country: Long-serving former President Evo Morales and his successors courted US adversaries, including China and Iran. But Morales was deposed in 2019 after corruption scandals, and the country has slipped into decline: People queue for days for fuel, The Times of London reported, and food prices have tripled in three years.

The new leader faces major challenges: Bolivia’s deficit is 20% of GDP, gas production has halved since 2014, and inflation is at 23%, The Wall Street Journal reported.