US chip curbs hamper China’s AI plans

Diego Mendoza /

New U.S. export controls this week further threatened the development of Chinese artificial intelligence.

The White House measures means U.S. chipmaker Nvidia will no longer be able to ship to China two processors specifically developed to circumvent the original export controls.

But the export controls extend to foundries in Taiwan and South Korea, where TMSC and Samsung have been helping Chinese tech companies like Baidu and Alibaba manufacture more advanced chips that would reduce reliance on Nvidia’s processors, the Financial Times reported. That leaves Chinese big tech relying on outdated chips to develop and train AI models.