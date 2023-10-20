US offers $5 million for al-Shabab leader as “worldwide” terror threat rises

The threat of terror in the region cannot be underestimated. Kenya has previously suffered devastating al-Shabab attacks such as the massacres at the Westgate shopping mall in 2013 and Garissa University two years later. The country has been spooked by terror attacks this year and is keen on stopping any resurgence of the terror group.

Kenya has been forced to lean on the U.S. for support in its counter-terrorism efforts.Somalia, also supported by the US, has stepped up its offensive against al-Shabab, and in May fired and replaced its army chief following a surge in attacks. However, the worldwide alert issued by U.S. officials — a rare move — points to a growing concern in Washington about the safety of its citizens overseas.

The broad concern about security threats felt by the U.S. can be seen in attempts to tackle the specific threat posed by al-Shabab in East Africa. Cameron Hudson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a think tank headquartered in Washington, told Semafor the reward offer for Adan was part of a “wider US strategy to degrade al-Shabab by targeting its leadership.” He added that the U.S. security alert on Kenya pointed to an amping up of efforts to combat the group.

“The warning reflects more than just a warning of heightened threat from al-Shabab, I think it also suggests a more muscular response coming from the U.S. and its partners in the region, namely Kenya,” stated Hudson. He said he expected Washington to offer the region “additional intelligence support, deeper training and equipping of partner militaries,” adding that a “larger U.S. military footprint” in the region could not be ruled out.