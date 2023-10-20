The new think tanks influencing AI policy in Washington

Several well-monied think tanks focusing on artificial intelligence policy have sprung up in Washington, D.C. in recent months, with most linked to the billionaire-backed effective altruism (EA) movement that has made preventing an AI apocalypse one of its top priorities.

Funded by people like Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, their goal is to influence how U.S. lawmakers regulate AI, which has become one of the hottest topics on Capitol Hill since the release of ChatGPT last year. Some of the groups are pushing for limits on the development of advanced AI models or increased restrictions on semiconductor exports to China.

One previously unreported group was co-founded by Eric Gastfriend, an entrepreneur who runs a telehealth startup for addiction treatment with his father. Americans for Responsible Innovation (ARI) plans to “become one of the major players influencing AI policy,” according to a job listing. Gastfriend told Semafor he is entirely self-funding the project.

Another organization, the Institute for AI Policy and Strategy (IAPS), began publishing research late last month and aims to reduce risks “related to the development & deployment of frontier AI systems.” It’s being funded by Rethink Priorities, an effective altruism-linked think tank that received $2.7 million last year to study AI governance.

That money came from Open Philanthropy, a prolific grant-making organization primarily funded by Moskovitz and his wife Cari Tuna. Open Philanthropy has spent more than $330 million to prevent harms from future AI models, making it one of the most prominent financial backers of technology policy work in Washington and elsewhere. The Center for AI Safety (CAIS), another group funded by Open Philanthropy, recently registered its first federal lobbyist, according to a public filing.

IAPS has been coordinating with at least one organization that has also received funding from Open Philanthropy, the prominent think tank Center for a New American Security (CNAS), according to a person familiar with the matter. IAPS and CNAS did not return requests for comment.

IAPS is not to be confused with the similarly named Artificial Intelligence Policy Institute (AIPI), an organization launched in August by 30-year-old serial entrepreneur Daniel Colson. The group is also aiming to find “political solutions’' to avoid potential catastrophic risks from AI, according to its website.

AIPI said it’s already met with two dozen lawmakers and is planning to expand into formal lobbying soon. Over the last two months, research and polling published by the group have been picked up by a plethora of news outlets, including Axios and Vox.

Colson, who previously founded a cryptocurrency startup as well as a company for finding personal assistants, said that AIPI was initially funded by anonymous donors from the tech and finance industry and is continuing to raise money.

“The center of our focus is on what AI lab leaders call the development of superintelligence,” Colson told Semafor in August. “What happens when you take GPT-4 and scale it up by a billion?” That kind of powerful AI model, he argued, could destabilize the world if not managed carefully.