Jim Jordan booted as GOP speaker nominee after losing third vote

Jim Jordan tried and failed for a third time Friday to be elected speaker of the House, as more than two dozen of his fellow Republicans voted against him.

The Republican House members then voted to drop him as the party’s nominee for speaker. In a secret vote, Republicans voted to remove Jordan by a vote of 112-86, and scheduled another candidate forum for Monday ahead of a vote on Tuesday.

“The most popular Republican in the United States Congress was just knifed by a secret ballot, in a private meeting, in the basement of the Capitol,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla told reporters. “It’s as swampy as swamp gets, and Jim Jordan deserved better than that.”

AD

Several Republicans have already announced they plan to run for speaker.

Twenty-five Republicans voted for other candidates instead of Jordan during the third floor vote Friday, holding him back from the majority he needed to win. Every Democrat voted for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Jordan lost ground between the second and third vote, with three previous supporters flipping and voting for other Republicans.