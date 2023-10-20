Biden asks Congress for over $75 billion in war funding for Israel, Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden formally requested Congress to approve over $75 billion in military funding to support the war efforts in Israel and Ukraine.

The White House’s proposal includes $61.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine and $14.3 billion to Israel. Of that, $50 billion will go directly to finance the American defense industrial base to help boost production of things like ammunition to be sent to Ukraine and Israel.

The request comes as the House remains without a speaker, putting the funding in limbo until Republicans are able to solve their internal disagreements.

“The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver these priorities,” read the White House letter to Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry.