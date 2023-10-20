Open-source AI platform Hugging Face confirms ‘regrettable accessibility issues’ in China

AI startup Hugging Face told Semafor it was aware of the “regrettable accessibility issues in China” after the country blocked access to the platform, which hosts more than 365,000 open-source artificial intelligence models.

“The Chinese AI community is incredible and we wish their access to HF was better, but there’s not much we can do against government regulations for now,” a spokesperson for Hugging Face said in an email on Friday.

It’s not clear when Hugging Face, a $4.5 billion startup, was first censored by the People’s Republic. Chinese users have complained about having connectivity issues on the company’s forum since as early as May of this year. The newsletter ChinaTalk reported Wednesday that Hugging Face has been fully unavailable in China since at least September 12.