The foundation started by George Soros is looking to expand its reach even further into media, despite a looming federal probe into Soros’ philanthropic arm.

A senior Department of Justice official has reportedly instructed federal prosecutors to draft plans to investigate the philanthropic foundation now run by his son Alex Soros.

But Soros Fund Management, which is now owned by the foundation and whose media portfolio includes the liberal podcast powerhouse Crooked Media, is among potential investors who have held conversations with the vigorously anti-Trump outlet MeidasTouch, Semafor has learned, though one person familiar with the situation cautioned that the talks were exploratory.

MeidasTouch declined to comment. Founder Ben Meiselas told Semafor this year that he was pleased that the organization had grown to over 5.5 million YouTube subscribers and tens of thousands of subscribers on Substack completely organically, without outside investment. A representative for Soros Fund Management did not respond to a request for comment.