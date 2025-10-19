Events Email Briefings
Napoleon’s jewels stolen from Louvre

Oct 19, 2025, 12:38pm EDT
A member of a forensic team inspects a window believed to have been used in what the French Interior Ministry said was a robbery at the Louvre museum during which jewellery was stolen, in Paris, France, October 19, 2025
Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

A group of thieves broke into the Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday, making off with what French officials described as “priceless” jewelry.

The robbery, which occurred over four minutes in broad daylight while the museum was open to the public, targeted the museum’s Galerie d’Apollon, which holds what remains of France’s crown jewels.

Le Parisien reported that the crooks made off with nine pieces of Napoleon and the Empress’ jewelry collection; on Sunday, only one item had reportedly been found — the Empress’ crown.

It is not the first time the museum has been robbed: An Italian man stole Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa in 1911, apparently in order to return it to Italy.

Claire Cameron
