Gaza truce faces its first major test

Israel carried out strikes in Gaza on Sunday after saying militants opened fire on its troops, violating a fragile ceasefire.

The clashes marked the first major test of the US-brokered truce that went into effect just over a week ago, but the situation in the enclave had been fraught before Sunday.

Hamas has sought to re-assert control, sparking conflict with its rivals. Washington is now scrambling to save the peace deal, and the Trump administration plans to exert pressure on both sides to adhere to its terms, Axios reported.

“The next 30 days are going to be critical… We are going to be calling the shots,” one senior US official said.