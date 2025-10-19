Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy

China’s top leaders meet to set policy agenda for next five years

Oct 19, 2025, 5:01pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
China’s President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the National Day reception
Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/Reuters

China’s top leaders convene this week to set the country’s policy agenda for the next five years, with far-reaching implications for global markets.

The Chinese Communist Party Central Committee’s four-day “Fourth Plenum” comes as trade tensions with the US flare and China grapples with deflation and tepid spending, even as stocks have boomed.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is likely to double down on state-supported innovation and industry, an expert wrote for the Lowy Institute, as Beijing’s economic agenda prioritizes security over growth as geopolitical volatility rises.

“For foreign businesses and governments, the signal is blunt. Xi is staying the course on industrial self-reliance, even if it causes overcapacity and strains global trade ties.”

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD