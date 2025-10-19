China’s top leaders meet to set policy agenda for next five years

China’s top leaders convene this week to set the country’s policy agenda for the next five years, with far-reaching implications for global markets.

The Chinese Communist Party Central Committee’s four-day “Fourth Plenum” comes as trade tensions with the US flare and China grapples with deflation and tepid spending, even as stocks have boomed.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is likely to double down on state-supported innovation and industry, an expert wrote for the Lowy Institute, as Beijing’s economic agenda prioritizes security over growth as geopolitical volatility rises.

“For foreign businesses and governments, the signal is blunt. Xi is staying the course on industrial self-reliance, even if it causes overcapacity and strains global trade ties.”