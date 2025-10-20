Big banks dig in against deposit insurance changes

Wall Street is digging in against a bipartisan proposal to dramatically expand deposit insurance.

The bill from Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., would guarantee business checking accounts up to $10 million — instead of just $250,000 — and expand that coverage to almost all financial institutions except big banks. Banks with less than $10 billion in assets would not have to pay into the fund for a decade.

Community banks have hailed the measure, which they argue promotes “balanced” coverage. Publicly and privately, big banks are arguing it goes much further than it needs to.

“Significantly expanding deposit insurance seems like a solution in search of a problem,” Amanda Eversole, president and CEO of the Financial Services Forum, told Semafor.

So far, they seem to be getting traction: Two senior Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee, Sens. Mike Rounds of South Dakota and John Kennedy of Louisiana, told Semafor they were still undecided on the bill.

“This is a debatable issue. It’s one that we just want to make the best outcome. And I don’t have my mind made up,” Rounds said. “I have no problems with an increase in the deposit insurance; the amount, I don’t know about.”

Said Kennedy: “I’ve heard from both sides — and I haven’t made a decision yet.”