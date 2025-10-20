Events Email Briefings
Americans like third parties, but won’t vote for them: Poll

Oct 20, 2025, 5:03am EDT
‘I Voted’ stickers
Erica Dischino/Reuters

The share of Americans who see a need for a third party inched up this year, but most are nevertheless worried about the unintended negative consequences of voting for a candidate who isn’t a Republican or Democrat.

Sixty-two percent of US adults believe the Republican and Democratic parties are doing such a bad job that it warrants a third party, according to Gallup, on par with the record 63% who said so two years ago.

But only 15% say they are very likely to vote for third-party candidates, and majorities report being at least very concerned that by voting third-party, they would either “waste” their vote or help their least-favorite candidate win.

Morgan Chalfant
