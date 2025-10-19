Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy

Afghanistan and Pakistan agree ceasefire after Doha peace talks

Oct 19, 2025, 5:03pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Afghan Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid and Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif shake hands, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement, during a negotiations meeting mediated by Qatar and Turkey, in Doha, Qatar.
Qatar Ministry Of Foreign Affairs/Handout via Reuters

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Sunday after a week of border clashes that killed dozens.

Islamabad had accused Kabul’s Taliban government of providing a refuge for militants that conduct cross-border attacks.

Qatar mediated the peace talks alongside Turkey, in what was the latest indication of Doha’s growing influence as a trusted middleman in global conflicts. Qatar was central to Israel-Hamas talks, and helped end the brief conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US earlier this year.

The gas-rich Gulf nation has mediation enshrined in its constitution, but it walks a geopolitical tightrope: While serving as an Israeli-endorsed intermediary and close US ally, it also provides aid to groups like Hamas.



J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD