Afghanistan and Pakistan agree ceasefire after Doha peace talks

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Sunday after a week of border clashes that killed dozens.

Islamabad had accused Kabul’s Taliban government of providing a refuge for militants that conduct cross-border attacks.

Qatar mediated the peace talks alongside Turkey, in what was the latest indication of Doha’s growing influence as a trusted middleman in global conflicts. Qatar was central to Israel-Hamas talks, and helped end the brief conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US earlier this year.

The gas-rich Gulf nation has mediation enshrined in its constitution, but it walks a geopolitical tightrope: While serving as an Israeli-endorsed intermediary and close US ally, it also provides aid to groups like Hamas.





