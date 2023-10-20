The Ukraine and Israel conflicts are part of a global fight for democracy, Biden says

President Joe Biden laid out his case for providing tens of billions of dollars worth of military aid to Ukraine and Israel during a rare Oval Office address on Thursday, in which he attempted to draw a direct link between the conflicts engulfing both countries.

“Hamas and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin represent different threats. But they share this in common: they both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy,” Biden said.

The address kicks off an aggressive push by the Biden administration to convince Congress to pass its proposed aid package for the two nations at a moment when political divisions threaten the bipartisan action needed to do so.

“It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden said of the assistance request, which his administration is expected to detail on Friday. “I know we have our divisions at home. We have to get past them. We can’t let petty, partisan, angry politics get in the way of our responsibilities as a great nation. We cannot and will not let terrorists like Hamas and tyrants like Putin win. I refuse to let that happen.”

Biden has faced criticism from some corners for failing to make a better case for why aiding Ukraine is in the U.S. national interest, amid signs of declining support for the war effort particularly among Republican voters and lawmakers. The U.S. has approved over $100 billion in security, economic, and humanitarian support for Ukraine in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.