Ex-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election case

Former Donald Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell pleaded guilty on Thursday in the case out of Georgia that accused her of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

Powell took the plea deal just before jury selection was set to begin in her trial in Fulton County.

She pleaded guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit election interference. She is set to serve six years of probation, pay a $6,000 fine and $2,700 in restitution, and write an apology letter to the citizens of Georgia. She also must “testify truthfully” at any future trial related to the case.

Powell was originally facing seven charges, including racketeering and a range of conspiracy charges. She was accused of coordinating with a technology firm to breach voting systems in rural Coffee County and to obtain data, including ballot images and software.