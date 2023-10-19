Republicans plan third vote on Jordan as temporary speaker plan falters

House Republicans are backing off a plan to solve their leadership crisis by tapping a temporary speaker and instead say they plan to vote for a third time on Rep. Jim Jordan’s nomination.

The reversal followed a raucous conference meeting where conservatives attacked a proposal that would have let Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry bring legislation to the House floor until January, in part because it would have almost certainly needed Democratic votes to pass. Lawmakers also questioned the constitutionality of the idea, and reportedly waved pocket copies of the founding document.

Afterwards, GOP lawmakers said the measure appeared to be dead on arrival and that a third vote on Jordan’s candidacy could come Thursday. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla. told reporters that empowering McHenry would have likely required mostly Democratic votes to pass, and “would set off the fuse that would certainly end in a civil war within the GOP.”

“I think people recognize they’re playing with fire,” Cammack told Semafor.

Jordan himself backed the measure to empower McHenry, but did not plan to drop out of the speaker’s race. Instead, he intended to spend the next two months gathering support for his bid while McHenry temporarily oversaw legislative business in the chamber, according to an aide familiar with his thinking.

“We made the pitch to members on the resolution as a way to lower the temperature and get back to work,” Jordan told the press after leaving the meeting. “We decided that wasn’t where we’re gonna go. I’m still running for speaker and I plan to go to the floor and get the votes and win this race.”

Not every Republican was convinced the idea to tap a temporary speaker was finished. “I didn’t hear it was dead,” Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, who authored the resolution, told reporters. “I think there are some of these folks in there who wish it was dead. But I think the overwhelming majority of the people in there agree that we can’t continue down in this paralysis.”

Joseph Zeballos-Roig contributed reporting.