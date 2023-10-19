A protracted Hamas-Israel war could set Africa back from its development goals

When U.S. President Joe Biden declared he was “all in” on Africa during last December’s U.S-Africa Leaders Summit, there was a hope that the United States would start to give greater priority to African affairs. This was especially because it was framed as being in America’s self-interest for its rivalry with China, particularly with regards to the supply of so-called “green minerals’ needed for the transition away from fossil fuels.

AD

As part of the new U.S.-Africa era there were calls for Biden to visit the continent which he acknowledged and his team promised would happen this year. It’s important to acknowledge that an unprecedented number of top U.S. officials have visited the continent this year, including the treasury secretary and the vice president, yet the symbolism of a presidential tour is not to be dismissed. The chances of such a visit this year are slimmer now and such a trip by Biden in 2024 would be unlikely since it’s a reelection campaign year.

The Israel-Hamas war will effectively push Africa further down a growing priorities list for the United States, said W. Gyude Moore, senior fellow at Center for Global Development, speaking from Beijing. “Development spending can be “justifiably” diverted,” he said. “The global attention span is limited.”

Hannah Ryder, CEO of Development Reimagined makes a similar point about some of the aid to poorer countries in the region potentially falling victim to a “zero sum game” as wealthier countries put more funds towards backing Israel militarily. “It’s likely that military spending will go up, putting pressure on humanitarian and other aid resources in African countries, which may be challenging for some,” said Ryder.