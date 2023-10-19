Horn of Africa’s stability at stake as Ethiopia bids to regain access to Red Sea

This is the first time the Ethiopian prime minister has addressed lawmakers on the issue of the Red Sea without mincing words.

“There is a great deal that links and unites the people of the Horn of Africa. There is no reason why – through diplomacy and consensus – its nations could not be united. The European Union has achieved this, even though it has been no easy task”, Martin Plaut, Senior Research Fellow at the University of London said.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Peace has recommended practical use of the Red Sea to cater for the country’s expanding population which the federal government estimates exceeds 150 million, though some official estimates suggest it stands at 120 million.

Ethiopia suspended bilateral cooperation with Eritrea in 1998 when a land dispute escalated into a full-fledged war that killed thousands and displaced millions of people. The relationship was restored in 2018 by Abiy, which earned him a Nobel Peace Prize.

The prime minister has proposed resumption of bilateral trade between the neighboring countries and extending the benefit of the Ethiopian renaissance dam electrical project with Eritrea and pursuing an open border between the nations.

Both nations fought against the forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) during the two year of war, in which the Ethiopian parliament declared as a terrorist group. However, with the signing of the peace agreement between the TPLF and the Ethiopian government, the relationship between Asmara and Addis Ababa has been in the downturn.