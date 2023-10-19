Biden to address Israel, Ukraine wars in rare Oval Office speech

Jenna Moon /

U.S. President Joe Biden will make a rare prime-time speech to the nation from the Oval Office on Thursday to shore up support for wartime funding of both Israel and Ukraine.

As Israel’s war with Hamas nears its second week, and almost 20 months since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Western nations are grappling with how to aid both conflicts.

In the coming days Biden is expected to request around $100 billion from Congress to provide funding for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and to fortify the U.S.-Mexico border.