Argentina’s presidential frontrunner wants to gut its government agencies

Diego Mendoza /

Javier Milei, the ultraconservative frontrunner in Argentina’s presidential race, is causing a stir as he vows to completely cut or defund the country’s legacy government institutes.

The self-described libertarian has said that bodies like the national science agency, the ministry of health, and the central bank are fueling the country’s financial crisis and he has pushed for the privatization of these institutions.

Milei’s proposals have stunned national leaders who are warning that they would only worsen the economy, not save it.