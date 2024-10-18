Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Watch: Semafor’s World Economy Summit Fall 2024

Semafor Events
Semafor Events
Updated Oct 18, 2024, 2:27pm EDT
business
Semafor World Economy Summit: Fall Edition
Against the backdrop of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund Fall Meetings in Washington, D.C., Semafor sets the stage for an extraordinary and unparalleled meeting of the minds featuring preeminent figures and power brokers across the global economy, coming together for unmissable on-the-record conversations on the state of the global economic landscape.

Title icon

Global Finance

Title icon

The Future of Technology

Title icon

Sustainability

Title icon

Digital Payments Infrastructure

Title icon

Global Finance

Emerging Risks in a Time of Transition

C-suites, finance ministers and central bank governors are revamping their economic playbooks as interest rates ease and geopolitics shift. How can they prepare for the new risks that lie ahead?

See the agenda here and tune in on Thursday, October 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Title icon

The Future of Technology

What Comes After Tectonic Shifts?

Technology is going through a once-in-a-lifetime revolution, spurred by advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and robotics. That’s shaking up companies, consumers, and policymakers as they learn how to take advantage of the changes and grapple with fresh challenges.

See the agenda here and tune in on Thursday, October 24, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Title icon

Sustainability

Weathering the Storm?

Climate change is resulting in more extreme disruptions, prompting urgency and innovation around sustainability. What does that mean for the future of climate finance, decarbonization efforts, food security, and other issues?

See the full agenda here and tune in on Friday, October 25, at 9 a.m. ET.

Title icon

Digital Payments Infrastructure

Digital Infrastructure Enabling Financial Inclusion

Robust payments infrastructure and access to financial services help create businesses and empower consumers to thrive. What do policymakers, companies, and individuals need to capitalize on this growth engine and what are the obstacles in this effort?

See the agenda here and tune in on Friday, October 25, at 11 a.m. ET.