US probes Taiwan’s TSMC over possible chip sales to China’s Huawei

The US Department of Commerce opened a probe into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest contract semiconductor chip maker, amid allegations TSMC sold AI-ready and other advanced chips to China’s Huawei, The Information reported Thursday.

The US has sought for years to ban such sales amid national security concerns, and Huawei itself has been blacklisted in the US since 2012. The ban on chips to Huawei was widened in 2022 to prohibit sales of advanced chips and chip-making equipment to China or Chinese companies as a whole.

The US is reportedly investigating whether Huawei sidestepped the ban using intermediaries to order chips from TSMC, and in turn, whether TSMC’s due diligence lapsed in accepting the orders. In a statement Friday, TSMC said it followed the law and that “it will take prompt action to ensure compliance.”