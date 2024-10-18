US charges Indian official over assassination plot

The US charged an Indian official with plotting the assassination of a Sikh separatist in New York, directly implicating New Delhi in the alleged plot.

Federal prosecutors said Vikash Yadav — a former member of India’s RAW intelligence agency — paid a hitman to murder a US-Canadian member of a movement that advocates for the creation of Khalistan - an independent Sikh state carved out of India. Yadav was allegedly also involved in the assassination of another Sikh separatist in Vancouver, Canada, last year.

The move increases tensions between New Delhi and the West: Canada expelled six Indian diplomats this week over the extrajudicial killing on its territory with Ottawa saying there were “credible allegations” that New Delhi was involved.

India has reciprocated and railed against Canada. “Will the strong words used by [New Delhi] to denounce Canada… now be directed at the US?” a prominent Indian journalist asked.