South Korea sounds alarm over North Korean troops helping Russia

North Korea’s growing involvement in the war in Ukraine is a “grave security threat” to the world, South Korea’s president warned Friday.

South Korean intelligence believes North Korea has decided to send 12,000 soldiers and 1,500 special forces to aid Russia in its war in Ukraine, news outlets reported Friday, in what would be Pyongyang’s first major deployment of ground troops in a war overseas.

North Korean soldiers have already been on the ground in advisory roles, according to Ukrainian officials. But sending troops into combat would mark a dramatic escalation in the country’s involvement in the war.

Eleven thousand North Korean soldiers are currently training in Russia, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence told The War Zone. “They will be ready on Nov. 1,” Kyrylo Budanov said, adding that they could be sent first to Kursk, the region of Russia where Ukraine still has a foothold.