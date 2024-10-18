Kenya’s Ruto picks replacement for impeached deputy president

NAIROBI — Kenya’s President William Ruto has nominated a new deputy president following the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, capping a turbulent week for his government.

Parliament on Friday approved the nomination of Kithure Kindiki, the country’s interior cabinet secretary, to take over from Gachagua who late on Thursday became the first Kenyan deputy president to be impeached.

But the High Court temporarily blocked Kindiki’s appointment until it has heard a case next week challenging the impeachment of Gachagua.

Gachagua had been accused of irregularly accumulating wealth and fanning ethnic division. He denied any wrongdoing and, in the months leading up to the introduction of the impeachment motion, openly clashed with Ruto’s allies, whom he said sought to undermine him.